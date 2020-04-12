Share:

As a neighbouring country of China, Taiwan has taken every single measure too early to be safe from COVID-19 (Coronaviruses). They have learned a lesson from the SARS crisis in 2003, that’s why the government of Taiwan acted swiftly and established a central command center in order to respond to the outbreak.

Moreover, Taiwan’s minister held a press conference almost every day to provide the latest updates in information to the public therefore, their public is aware of each and every movement of the world. Taiwan also banned export and import and blocked every entry point of China since 3 months later. By such praiseworthy actions, they are having only a few cases and they prove that democracy can successfully fight the virus without an authoritarian response and they manage a better democratic model for Pandemics.

SAMEER UMRANI,

Karachi.