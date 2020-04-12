Share:

Ernest Hemingway has been very dear to adventure-loving fiction readers. He served as an ambulance driver in Italy during the World War II and won critical acclaim for his novel “A Farewell to Arms.”

But in my view, there is no comparison between “The old man and the sea” and the rest of his writing.

It is a story of human struggle against heavy odds.

A more than eighty years old fisherman roams many days in the sea and at last, catches a fish three times bigger than the boat. His struggle to take fish safe at shore actually represents every person’s struggle to sustain, which sometimes become struggle within. The old fisherman’s words will never be forgotten: “A man can be destroyed but not defeated.”