KHAIRPUR - Three children of a family drown in water fish farm near Saleh Pat on Saturday.

According to Saleh Pat police, children were playing in front of fish water form situated at village Waris Dino Shambani near Saleh Pat where they slipped in water pond and drowned.

The parents of children after two hours recovered their bodies from water pond. The bodies were identified as namely Naseeban Shambani-12, Gulzaran Shambani-9 and Khadija Shambani-7.

The bodies laid to rest in the graveyard of village.