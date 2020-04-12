Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least six civilians including two girls were wounded critically, during the last 24 hours, as the Indian army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said that Indian troops used artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot sectors along the LOC and deliberately targeted the civilian population.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked Ceasefire Violations during last 24 hours using artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along LOC, deliberately targeting civilian population. Due to Indian Army’s indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages, four innocent civilians including a 15-year-old girl sustained serious injuries,” said the ISPR in a statement.

It further said that Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching caliber, targeted the Indian Army posts which initiated fire. In the second incident, Indian Army resorted to unprovoked fire in Nikial sector, deliberately targeting civilian population.

The ISPR said that the ceasefire violations were being responded befittingly by Pak Army troops. “Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian artillery at Mohra village, two civilians including 18-year-old girl sustained serious injuries. In last 24 hours, 6 citizens including 2 girls have been injured & evacuated to nearby health facilities for necessary medical care,” it added. In 2020 so far, Indian Army committed 708 ceasefire violations, in which 2 citizens embraced Shahadat while 42 sustained injuries. The incidence of ceasefire violations along the LoC is being seen an upsurge in recent months as tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours continues to soar. Pakistan has repeatedly cautioned international community that India may stage some kind of ‘false flag’ operation to divert attention from the current unrest in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.