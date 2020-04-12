Share:

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Saturday distributed gifts packs among UAF’s 130 Christian families on the eve of Easter to express solidarity and interfaith harmony with them.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf along with Treasurer/ Registrar Umar Saeed, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, and other notables distributed the gift packs.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that amid the situation when the world was fighting the pandemic of coronavirus, the gift packs were disbursed among the Christians to enjoy the Easter at homes.

He added that not a single penny was utilized from the university resources for the gift packs. The donations were collected from the administration and university staff for the said purpose.

He said that university was making all-out efforts to facilitate the campus community in respective of their colours, creeds and religion.

He stressed the need to create inter-religion harmony.

He said that Pakistan Constitution was providing freedom to all citizens of the state to enjoy equal rights.

We have to work individually and collectively for the betterment and welfare of humanity, and to contribute our share in making the world a safer place to live. We celebrate the festivities of all religions at campus, he added.

The gifts were disbursed among the gardening staff, power house staff, sanitation and others, who had been rendering their services during lockdown.