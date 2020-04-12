Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), on Saturday, has conducted complete screening of its sanitary workers in Johar Town besides carrying out washing process of the area with disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus. According to the LWMC sources here, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry, LWMC Operations General Manager Sohail Malik, Communication Head Jamil Khawar were present on the occasion and went through the screening process. On the occasion Ejaz Chaudhry said that like various departments, the LWMC was also working on front-line to defeat coronavirus. He said, “LWMC efforts for maintaining clean environment are laudable .” Ejaz said that the cooperation of people was of vital importance to defeat the virus and they must follow the precautionary measures against coronavirus to keep themselves and others safe from this pandemic. Meanwhile, in an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) sprayed chlorinated water at 973 points in the city including hospitals, offices, streets, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus. Following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum, chlorinated water spray operation was conducted. Various squads of the department disinfected around 40 kms of city area, said a spokesperson.