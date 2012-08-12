One person was gunned down in overnight firing incident in Korangi area of Karachi, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, some unidentified persons opened fire and killed a man in Korangi Soo Quarters area. The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

Meanwhile, Rangers conducted a search operation in Jahanabad and Muhammadi Road area and arrested eight suspects. According to sources the accused were sifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.

In another development, CVO have arrested four dacoits after an encounter. According to SSP South, Asif Ijaz Sheikh, Rs 25,000 looted money and four TT pistols were also recovered from dacoits.