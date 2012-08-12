

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has said that injustice and highhandedness with regard to hours-long loadshedding in Punjab is simply intolerable.

Lashing out at the Federal Government, he said that stepmotherly treatment being meted out to Punjab through agonising loadshedding, tens of thousands of people have become unemployed, but the ‘Zardari gang’ remained unmoved. He said during the meeting of the Council of Common Interests, the Prime Minister asked him to close his tent office, but he would continue to hold tent offices till injustice with Punjab with regard to unjust loadshedding is brought to an end.

He said he presented Punjab’s case in the province during the meeting of the CCI in a forceful manner due to which a unanimous resolution was approved and a committee formed to submit its recommendations within seven days to ensure uniform loadshedding in all the provinces.

The Chief Minister said this while talking to residents of Thokhar Niaz Beg and adjoining areas, PML-N workers and officerbearers at his Tent Office on Saturday. MNA Pervaiz Malik, Mian Marghoob Ahmad, Afzal Khokhar, Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, Ch. Shahbaz, Chairman Planning & Development, secretaries of different departments, heads of development institutions, Commissioner Lahore Division, DCO Lahore, DG LDA and other concerned authorities were also present.

The Chief Minister said by executing painful loadshedding, during Ramazan, the Zardari gang has proved beyond doubt its incompetence, corruption, and plunder. He said the tent office, functioning for two and a half months, has brought about a positive result and the Federation has heard the complaints of Punjab, regarding unjust loadshedding, and set up a committee to solve the issue.

On the complaints of residents of the areas, the Chief Minister directed Secretary Housing to solve the issue of construction of a mosque. He announced formation of a committee, consisting of elected representatives, citizens of the areas and concerned authorities, to identify encroachments from Expo Centre to Raiwind.

On complaint of a citizen, the CM directed WASA MD to ensure water supply at Butt Chowk, College Road. Taking strict notice of accumulation of rainwater at adjoining localities of Thokhar Niaz Beg, the Chief Minister directed WASA MD and Solid Waste Management to provide additional machinery and staff for quick disposal of water. On the demand of jobs in government departments by citizens, Shahbaz Sharif clearly announced that all recruitments, during his tenure, have been made on merit and in future as well all the recruitments in government departments would be ensured on merit. On a demand by the citizens of the area, the Chief Minister directed reviewing the possibility of setting up a college, along with upgradation of various schools. He also directed immediate survey of the building of Basic Health Unit of the area.

The Chief Minister ordered the concerned authorities to ensure quick resolution of the traffic problem and said that smooth flow of traffic must be ensured in the area. The Chief Minister said Member National Assembly Afzal khokhar has got completed many development works in his constituency and strongly appreciated the efforts of Khokhar in this regard.