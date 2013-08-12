ISLAMABAD - The Federal Capital is fast losing its green glory due to the chopping of trees, extending parking areas to greenbelts and commercialization to generate financial resources to run the affairs of CDA.

Doxiadis Associates, the Greek firm of architects, had designed the Federal Capital's master plan in 1960 to provide a healthy climate, pollution-free atmosphere and lush green areas to its residents.

"Under the plan, each sector would have its own shopping area and parks," said a CDA official while talking to The Nation here on Thursday. He said the Capital city was divided into eight basic zones: administrative, diplomatic enclave, residential areas, education, industrial sectors, commercial, rural and green areas.

The official said that the CDA in 2008 had launched a three-year-long 'Green and Clean Islamabad' project, which was aimed at raising awareness among the people on environmental issues and to clear the impression that thousands of trees had been chopped by the civic body for execution of various projects.

But the CDA's Environment Wing failed to implement the plan despite spending huge funds, he added. Every year, the CDA launches two-day plantation campaign but most of the new trees die within days due to lack of an effective monitoring mechanism, the official said.

Another official seeking anonymity told The Nation that had the relevant directorates of CDA discharged their responsibilities and implemented environmental laws the city would not have lost the status of a green city.

Though the CDA has developed parks in different sectors, but it chopped trees for executing development projects like construction of roads, flyovers and interchanges, he added.

Many residents while talking to this scribe accused CDA's Environment Wing of negligence. Green belts are openly being used as car parking, besides builders, mostly in residential areas, dump building material there, but there is none to take notice of it, they added.

Similarly, the Environment Directorate has failed to plant trees at open spaces of different development projects for which the CDA chopped thousand of trees, like Zero Point Interchange Project.

Trees in green belts are dying due to parking lots, affecting the city's environment adversely. Besides this, the rising vehicular traffic will pollute the city, he added. Meanwhile interference into the affairs of CDA's Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), in clear violation of Municipal laws, by the Environment Directorate is marring the beauty of Rawal Lake View Park a picnic point of the capital city. According to sources and data available with the Nation, so far Environment Directorate (Parks), in clear violation of Municipal bylaws, has given permission of the establishment of some 20 kiosks and 24 stalls without involving or taking any prior consent from DMA in Lake View Park area. While DMA in last one year has issued some 11 hawker passes to different people in the same area.

A senior official in DMA confided to the Nation that maintenance of Parks was the responsibility of Environment Directorate, so taking illegal benefit of their domain, Environment Directorate officials had also provided small spaces to the hawker pass owners and provided them electricity and other basic facility against small gains in Lake View Park.

Upon receiving some complaints and after continuous practice of mud slugging between two directorate officials in this regard, incumbent Chairman CDA Nadeem Hassan Asif , few days ago, marked any inquiry into the matter to Director DMA, who would submit his findings within upcoming days sources added.

According to inquiry findings, Environment Directorate officials had not only violated municipal laws but it also contributed to the destruction of beauty of Margalla Hills area by allowing establishment of six kiosks in Islamabad Zoo premises and some seven kiosks near Damn-e-Koh and adjoining areas by overstepping from their domain, as they are not assigned to give such permissions, sources said.

CDA's senior official while talking to the Nation said Chairman of the Authority had personally visited the Lake View Park few days ago along with the concerned officials and he also took notice of the haphazard establishment of kiosks and stalls there.

To a question he said according to Municipal laws, DMA issued licences to kiosks and stallholders while Environment Directorate (Parks) was only responsible for the maintenance of Parks.

He said that the Chairman CDA on the spot directed the concerned quarters to reorganize kiosks and stalls in Lake View park area.

While Director Parks showed his complete ignorance regarding the issue by saying he was not aware of any underway inquiry in this regard. Though Chairman CDA has imposed a ban on issuance of kiosk licences, then how Environment Directorate officials succeeded to permit the establishment of kiosks in such a huge number against their personal gains.