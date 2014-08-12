GN

New York

Kings of Leon have postponed a concert after drummer Nathan Followill was injured in an accident on the band’s tour bus.

The group were en route to their hotel after a show in Boston when a pedestrian jumped in front of the vehicle, the group said in a statement. The bus had to “stop short” and Followill suffered broken ribs.

Refunds were offered for fans who had tickets to Sunday’s show in Saratoga Springs, New York. The band’s statement said Followill was being treated for his injuries but “was doing well”.

They are next due to perform on Tuesday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on the NBC network, followed by another concert in Wentaugh, New York, at the Jones Beach Theatre on Wednesday.

The band’s North American leg of their Mechanical Bull Tour is due to head south in October with dates in Mexico and Brazil. The US rock band that formed in 1999 in Nashville, Tennessee, is made up of brothers, Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin, Cameron Followill. Their hits include Use Somebody and Sex On Fire. In June, Kings Of Leon closed the Isle of Wight festival with a headline set spanning their six studio albums. The band opened with Supersoaker and went on to play tracks including Taper Jean Girl, Fans and Closer.