BERLIN - A US F-16 fighter jet crashed Tuesday in southern Germany but the pilot parachuted to safety with only minor injuries, local police and the US military said. The jet came down at 0738 GMT in a wooded area near the city of Bayreuth in Bavaria, sparking a forest fire. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. “The pilot safely ejected” when the F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed during a training flight, said a spokesman for the US Spangdahlem Air Base near the western city of Trier, where the jet was stationed.

Bavarian police said that a passerby found the slightly injured pilot “in a wooded area near the crash site and delivered him into the hands of rescue services.” A local police spokesman earlier told AFP that “the pilot managed to eject with his parachute. He suffered minor injuries and required medical attention.”