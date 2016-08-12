Islamabad - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) yesterday launched a colouring book for primary level children on “say no to corruption” designed by National College of Arts.

Addressing the launching ceremony here on Thursday, Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said this initiative would spread the message of anti-corruption among young-buds across the country.

He said, “Children are our tomorrow and they will grow up to be the leaders in different fields of life.” He said that is the reason the NAB has taken initiative of introducing colouring book for primarily level children in a bid to re-emphasize its commitment towards eradication of corruption by involving children through their teachers at an early age as colouring book uniquely examines the factors that contribute to various forms of corruption and will go a long way in changing the mindset and perception of our future generation towards corruption. It will greatly help in sensitising the children against ill-effects of corruption.

He further said that the ceremony underlines NAB’s continued commitment to eradicate corruption from Pakistan. The realm of imparting anti-corruption education is going to a milestone in future in witness the showcasing of talents of the young-buds in a positive direction.

He said that NAB being an apex anti-corruption agency of Pakistan is striving hard for eradication of corruption through a holistic three pronged strategy of awareness, prevention and enforcement.

The awareness & enforcement process when synergised with enforcement and prosecution will ensure that possibility of abuse of authority is substantially reduced and corruption is ultimately curbed.

On the other hand, NAB Rawalpindi has arrested Raja Muhammad Ishaque — Managing Director M/s Soan Valley Shelters, land supplier and developer of the society namely Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

He has caused Rs 209 million loss to the society where general public had invested funds. The NAB team of engineers to carry out analysis of the development work viz-a-vis payments made to the contractor. Composition of engineers was derived from different departments avoiding biasness and errors to ensure sanctity and authenticity of proceedings.

The engineers of PWD and CDA in a composite team calculated the actual escalation using PEC formula which is used for such calculation throughout the country.

They calculated escalation on all the bills in light of the Monthly statistical bulletin published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and submitted their report that illegal escalation claimed by the developer had made a loss of Rs 209 million to the society.

The banking transaction and its settlement has been investigated and verified by the composite investigation team of NAB.

According to the engineer’s report, the developer claimed escalation on items on which escalation was not allowed under the rules.

Further double escalation was charged on some items thus causing a loss of Rs 209 million to the society.