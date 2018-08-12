Share:

Lahore (PR): Secretary Khawaja Asim, Finance Secretary Fakhar Butt and other members of Management Committee along with famous designer Maria B and her team planted over 1,000 plants in Valencia Homes Park.

There will be plantation drive in Valancia from August 10 to 14. The society is providing free plants, bhall and Malis to the members while the target is to plant 5,000 plants. In the last two years, 13,500 plants were planted. The residents of Valencia Town are showing great interest in this activity to give more green look to the society. They are also praising the committee for their aggressive efforts for the society.