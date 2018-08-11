Share:

OKARA-A team of Health Department sealed as many as 12 illegal clinics and medical stores and also got cases registered against their owners here the other day. According to official sources, the team led by Chief Drug Inspector Malik Irfan Munir and Dipalpur Deputy District Health Officer Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed conducted raids at Head Sulemanki, Haveli Lakha and other areas of Dipalpur tehsil.

The team found Imran of Khalilabad Colony, Dipalpur running a dental clinic; Muqaddas of Haveli running an illegal clinic, and Shamim Mudassar of Haveli running an illegal clinic.

DDO Health Rai Niaz Ahmed also visited Mancharian village and found Ghulam Nabi, s/o Yasin, running a clinic illegally. In the same village, the DDO health raided Ali Clinic & Maternity Home Laboratory and found M Akbar, s/o M Bashir, running a clinic illegally. He also raided Al-Karamat Medicos and found M Hassan, s/o M Sharif, illegally running clinic. At Basirpur, he raided Lahore Molecules Laboratory and found Ali Haidar, s/o M Pervez, running a clinic illegally. In the same town, the health officer raided Panjtan Pak Dawakhana and caught Ali Sarfraz, s/o Ikram, running an illegal clinic. The clinics were sealed and cases were registered against the owners.

The team had issued a warning to the medical store owners to keep up sanitation around the store and should not sell medicines without warranty.

Meanwhile, officials of the District Food Department, flanked by police, raided a bogus beverage factory in Basirpur which was being run by Usman Iqbal who manufactured bogus beverage of approved brands. When the team reached the factory, the owner escaped with his accomplices. However, a case was registered against them.

FOUR NABBED: Four narcotics dealers were booked for possessing big quantity of liquor. The Okara police raided and arrested Mumtaz Hussain with eight litres of liquor, Tajamul Khan with 15 litres of liquor, Sajjad Haidar with 16 litres of liquor, and Shan Ali with 20 litres of liquor. Similarly, the police nabbed Asfaq Ahmed with 610g of charas, and Kashif with 1.1kg of charas. The police registered cases against them.