MUZAFFARGARH-The Livestock Department in joint operation with the police seized 480 kg unhygienic beef and sealed an illegal slaughterhouse being run in residential area.

According to Additional Director Livestock Dr Asif Naz Jah, he got a tip-off that an illegal slaughterhouse in populous area near Jamia Ghausia Mohallah Sheikhupura Ganeshwah Canal is being run. Dr Asif Jah immediately formed a team comprising Deputy Director Dr Muhammad Ismail and Superintendent (Slaughterhouse) Dr Shehzad. The livestock officials, flanked by Civil Lines Police team led by SHO Kauser Hussain Shah raided the illegal slaughterhouse. The officials seized 480kg unhygienic beef of dead animals. According to the officials, the beef was being supplied to various restaurants across the city.

The police arrested six persons from the slaughterhouse and later destroyed the seized beef under the supervision of the Livestock Department officers. The police also registered FIR No 347/18 under Punjab Animal Slaughter Act 1963 (Amended 2016) against owner and staffers of the slaughterhouse and sealed the premises.