KARACHI - Sindh Police arrested 52 people, including absconders and proclaimed offenders, in different parts of the province in 24 hours.

Giving details, the Sindh police spokesman said on Saturday that Karachi Police arrested three accused and recovered a pistol from their possession. Hyderabad Police arrested 11 absconders and two proclaimed offenders while Mirpurkhas police arrested four absconders and a proclaimed offender. Shaheed Benazirabad police arrested an alleged criminal and recovered a pistol from him. Sukkur police arrested 20 absconders,four proclaimed offenders and a street criminal. Larkana police arrested four absconders and a proclaimed offender during the period.