rawalpindi - A 10-year-old boy was tragically swept into a nullah by flash waves while he was trying to catch a shoe from the water at Sher Shah Soori Road, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 fished out the dead body of the boy from I-15 and shifted it to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy. The deceased was identified as Saddam.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Noon, he said. Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted to death at Dhoke Ratta.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the child Sadam along with his younger brother was passing through a small bridge built on a seasonal nullah flowing from Sher Shah Soori Road when suddenly he spotted a shoe floating into water. The boy tried to catch the shoe but could not maintain his balance and was swept away by the waves, he said. The locals have called the police and Rescue 1122 about the occurrence of incident. Rescue 1122 rescuers rushed to the incident site and launched a searched operation and recovered the dead body. “We carried out a search operation for more than 4 hours to trace the dead body of the child,” he said. The doctors handed over the dead body to the parents after conducting a post-mortem, he said.

Separately, a man died after receiving severe electric shocks on the roof of his house located at Dhoke Ratta. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where he was identified as Muhammad Amin.

A rescuer told media Muhammad Amin was doing some work on rooftop of his house when the iron pipe he was carrying touched a high-potency electricity wires passing the house. As a result, the man received electric shocks and died on the spot.