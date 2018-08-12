Share:

rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umer Jhangir Friday said that nobody would be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals without obtaining prior permission from the district administration.

Presiding over a meeting here, to review security arrangements for Eid Ul Azha ,the DC said that nothing could be more important than maintenance of law and order, therefore maximum attention would be paid to security.

Umer said that charity organizations having NOC for collection of hides could collect the hides while use of loudspeakers for the collection would be banned.

He said that district administration would also set up specific points for the collecting of hides.

On the occasion, Umer directed police officials to ensure tight security arrangements at sensitive installations including mosques, grave-yards, parks and other public places for Eid-ul-Azha.

He said walk-through gates and scanners should be installed at all places of worship.

The meeting was also attended by City Police Officer (CPO), Ahsan Abbas, and senior officials of other departments