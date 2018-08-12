Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday said that about 80,000 cusecs water will go waste to sea in next few days due to lack of water conservation system in the country.

“Overall about 70/80,000 cusecs surplus water is now available in the system, which would pass below Kotri to sea after 8/9 days,” said Irsa spokesperson Khalid Rana. He further said that storage of dams have currently increased from 7.236 million acre feet (MAF) to 7.388 MAF. Due to operational constraint at Tarbela the filling has been adjusted to 2 ft/day by Wapda, resultantly, against Irsa indent of 140,000 cusec about 204,000 cusec is being released from the dam.

About 43,000 cusec water is passing downstream in Chenab at Trimmu headwork. It is hoped that Tarbela will touch its maximum conservation level of 1550 ft SPD in next 8/9 days but at Mangla situation will remain critical. However, the surplus of Indus and Chenab are facilitating to keep Mangla outflows to 10,000 cusecs and about 1.1 ft filling is being done in the dam.

As on Saturday, Irsa was releasing 127,500 cusec to Punjab (+6 percent), 158,000 cusec to Sindh (+13 percent), 14,000 cusec to Balochistan and 3100 cusec to Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP). It is expected that present trend will continue in next 4-5 days with slight variation (s). Also, another freshet is expected in Chenab on 12/13th August.

According to Irsa spokesperson, the temperature at Skardu recorded at 32.2 C on Saturday which has been increased significantly as it was recorded at 25 C on Friday. River inflows have gone down from 448,400 cusec to 435,700 cusec i.e. -12,700 cusec as reduction is seen in system gains. The outflows have also gone down from 366,100 cusec to 354,900 cusec i.e. -11,200 cusec.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Saturday were as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 259,900 cusec and Outflow 204,300 cusec, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflow 52,700 cusec and Outflow 52,700 cusec, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflow 35,200 cusec and Outflow 10,000 cusec, Chenab at Marala: Inflow 87,900 cusecs and Outflow 54,300 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 264000 cusec and outflow 256,000 cusec, Chashma: Inflows 240100 cusecs and Outflows 232800 cusec, Taunsa: inflows 214,600 cusec and Outflows 186,600 cusec, Panjnad: inflows 10,000 cusec and outflow Nil cusec Guddu: inflows 160,200 cusecs and outflow 127,700 cusecs, Sukkur: inflows 113100 cusec and outflows 57,500, Kotri: Inflows 51600 cusec and outflow 9800.

The minimum operating level of Tarbela is 1386 feet, presently its level is 1533.29 feet while it can conserve at the maximum of 1550 feet. Live storage on Saturday was 5.104 million acre feet (MAF).

Meanwhile, minimum operating level of Mangla is 1050 feet, present level is 1160.80 feet and maximum conservation level is 1242 feet, live storage on Saturday was 2.233 MAF.

Minimum operating level of Chashma is 638.15 feet, present level is 641.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage on Saturday was 0.051 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 am.