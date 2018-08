Share:

Arab Israelis carry Palestinian flags during a demonstration to protest against the 'Jewish Nation-State Law' in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv. The controversial law passed last month declaring the country the nation state of the Jewish people. This has led to concerns that Arab Israelis, who account for some 17.5 percent of Israel's more than eight million population, could now be openly discriminated against in everything from housing to budgeting and land allocation.