Share:

LAHORE - A sessions court on Saturday issued fresh notices to the caretaker Punjab chief minister, home minister and inspector general of police in a petition moved by PML-N MPA-elect Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan seeking action against police officials for damaging his election office on arrival of Nawaz Sharif.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Arif Mujahid passed the order and directed the respondents to submit reply on Sept 3 after nobody appeared on behalf of the government and police.

Mashood Ahmad Khan, former Punjab Education Minister, said that a police team led by Sherakot station house officer raided his central election office on Bund Road on July 13, damaged it and arrested a number of party workers.

He said he had already moved an application to Sherakot police station for registration of a case against the police officials involved in damaging his office but the police did not bother to entertain his plea instead registered a fabricated case against him and other party workers.

The petitioner asked the court to order the IGP to order registration of case against caretaker chief minister Dr. Hassan Askari Rizvi, home minister Shaukat Javed, SP Iqbal Town and Station House Officer of Sherakot police station.

In a separate case, a sessions court issued notice to Nawankot SHO on an application seeking registration of a case against former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

Advocate Azhar Siddique moved the application saying that Rana Sana Ullah had termed the precipitation in the Nawaz Sharif welcome rally a religious service. He said an application was submitted to the Nawankot SHO for registration of a case against Mr Khan but he did not take any action. The judge sought a report from the SHO by Aug 31.

Ends/ Aug 11-2018- FIDA