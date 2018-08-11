Share:

GUJRANWALA- The district administration once again stopped the operation against illegal construction as the Lahore High Court has issued a stay order in an appeal filed by the occupants on Friday.

Earlier, the operation was stopped three days before when the civil court of Gujranwala issued a stay order while after hearing the department the court vacated the stay order. The district administration again started the operation for demolishing the illegal constructions at the state land acquired for a zoo. Meanwhile, some affectless approached the LHC and the court issued stay order against the civil court order. Thus the operation has been stopped by the administration. At least four teachers including school principal were injured in result of a fight between a teacher and the school principal. Ejaz, the principal of a private school located at Sialkot Road, had a fight with his school teacher Aqeel. Resultantly, four teachers including the principal received injuries. The Satellite Town police have started investigations.

Couple, minor son crushed to death

OKARA - A couple along with their four-year-old child were crushed to death when their bike collided with a speeding car here on Okara-Depalpur Road. According to police and rescue sources, Muhammad Nawaz, resident of Fatehpur Sharif, along with his wife Sharifan Bibi and four-year-old son Dilawar was on the way on Okara-Depalpur Road on his bike. Near village Kalasan 31/1L, a speeding car hit the bike and ran over Nawaz, his wife and son, killing them on the spot. Rescue-1122 officials reached the site and shifted the dead bodies to the Okara DHQ Hospital for autopsy. The Okara Saddr Police have started investigation into the incident.