LAHORE - An accountability court Saturday turned down an application moved by Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary of prime minister, seeking directions for constitution of a medical board and opening of his salary accounts.

The court held that medical examination of the accused had already been done, therefore, no medical board was required for this purpose. The court directed the NAB DG for medical need of the accused during his custody. The court, however, put off further hearing till August 18 on plea regarding opening of salary accounts.

Earlier, Advocate Qazi Misbah Ur Rehman, the counsel of Fawad Hassan Fawad, asked the court to setup a medical board for examination his client and to open salary accounts for his financial needs. The NAB officials arrested Fawad, accusing him of concealing the report of the inquiry committee about the contract from the senior officials due to his mala fide intention. The inquiry committee had been working under the supervision of the then Finance Secretary Tariq Bajwa.

According to the findings of the inquiry committee, the contract awarded to Ch Latif and Sons was legal and approved as per rules. The contract of the Ashiyana Iqbal Project was suspended eight months after it was approved and awarded.

The contractor, Ch Latif and Sons, had paid Rs 70 million in advance as mobilization charges. The work was also in progress when the project was suspended.

The “illegal actions” taken by Fawad Hassan Fawad delayed the project and multiplied its cost. The Lahore NAB summoned the accused on several occasions, but he appeared before the investigation team twice and finally was arrested.

Former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema was on judicial remand after serving 90-day remand in the NAB custody.

NAB court allows bail to Ayaz Niazi

An accountability court Saturday allowed bail to Ayaz Niazi, main accused in Rs 420 million corruption case of National Insurance Company Limited.

Accountability Court No II Judge Muhammad Azam directed the accused to deposit Rs 5 million as surety bond. Niazi, the accused, and his counsels failed to turn up in the court for cross examination in the case after which the court issued his arrest warrants.

Police officials arrested Ayaz Niazi and produced him before the court in compliance of his arrest warrants. The court allowed the accused bail, with direction to the police to come up with the report on August 15. On Friday, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar restrained National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former chairperson of the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), Ayaz Khan Niazi, in the case. A NAB prosecutor had urged the bench to cancel the bail which was granted earlier to the accused, saying that his arrest would be helpful for further investigation in the scandal.

The CJP criticised NAB, saying the anti-graft body picked up only those who were in Pakistan but left out the ones who were supposed to be taken into custody but they instead fled the country.

It is more than a decade that this scandal of millions of rupees could not reach its logical end. Mohsin Habib Warraich, Ch Monish Elahi, Muhammad Afzal and many others were declared accused in the case which has still been pending adjudication before the NAB court for years.