GUJRANWALA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) nailed two alleged terrorists from Satellite Town here on Saturday. According to CTD, explosive material was also recovered the suspects. Acting on a tip-off, a CTD team raided a house in Satellite Town and caught two suspected terrorists identified as Aqeel and Fraz. The lawmen recovered explosive material from them. Both the suspects have been shifted to unknown location for further investigation.