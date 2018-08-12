Share:

rawalpindi - An exhibition of rare photographs based on “Pakistan Movement” was put on display under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Saturday to mark Independence Day celebration.

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umer Sherazi accompanied by Naheed Manzoor inaugurated the exhibition.

The exhibition contains more than 100 photographs from 1857 to 1948 have been put on display at RAC Art Gallery till 14th August. Addressing the occasion, Umer Sherazi said that Pakistan came in to being after a great struggle and sacrifices of ancestors adding that visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Council will arrange a Cultural Show on 12th August, Ghazal Night by Munni Begum on 13th August, Musical Gala on 14th August while Jashan-e-Azadi Mela will be held from 12-14th August 2018.