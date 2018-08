Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Police Inspector General Javed Amjad Saleemi has suspended two DSPs and a sub-inspector of traffic police on corruption charges.

Action was taken on the report of DIG Traffic against DSP Traffic Gulzar-e-Hijri Jafar Abbas, DSP Traffic Malir Ameen ur Rehman, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Saeed and two constables for their alleged involvement in corruption.

The IGP also ordered Internal Accountability Branch to conduct inquiry against them on corruption report for further action.