Gang of women robbers busted

The Dolphin Force busted a three-member robber gang and recovered looted valuables here on Saturday. Taking notice of repeated robbery incidents in various houses in the provincial capital, the specially constituted Dolphin Force team traced a female robber gang. In a raid at Defence area of Lahore three women of female robber gang were. The detained women used to acquire work in houses and after gathering complete information about the house and its inmates, handover information to their other accomplices who commit robberies in the houses. Looted jewelry, cash and other valuables were recovered from possession of the detainees and the police after registering case against them have started raids to arrest their other accomplices.–INP

IGP lauds DPO

IGP Syed Kaleem Imam appreciates Lodhran DPO Usman Bajwa for arresting the suspected murderer of two men on election day in Lodhran. Shaukat Ali, along with his accomplices opened fire on two men of rival group who were celebrating their victory in elections. The three culprits had been arrested by Lodhran police on the spot while Shaukat Ali managed his escape. Taking notice, Lodhran DPO formed a team that arrested the culprit through mobile tracking system. The IGP lauded the efforts of DPO and his team and said that police must ensure the safety and security of the lives and properties of citizens by the use of advance technology. He further directed to enhance intelligence based operations against serial killers and to utilize all the available resources for the elimination of anti-social elements from the districts of the province.–PR

PU faculty member wins award

Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce Assistant Professor Dr Hafiz Zafar Ahmed participated in 8th International Conference on Restructuring of the Global Economy (ROGE). The conference was organized by University of Oxford, United Kingdom’s Said Business School and Academy of Business & Retail Management and obtained certificate of “Best Track Presenter”. More than hundred Researchers from 32 countries presented their research papers on various topics while from PU Hafiz Zafar Ahmed presented paper on “Effectiveness of the Role of Internal Audit Function: A Perception of External Auditors”. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad and Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan congratulated him on his success.–Staff Reporter