Share:

NEW DELHI - Former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar will not attend prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony scheduled to be held on August 18. Imran Khan has invited former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu for his swearing-in ceremony. Other than these three, actor Aamir Khan has also been invited. The former Indian skipper attributed his inability to attend the ceremony to a Test match in England on August 18, an India Today report said. Gavaskar, however, said that he has "a lot of expectations from him as far as India's relations with Pakistan are concerned".

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has called up Navjot Sidhu to extend invitation to his oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad. Sidhu has accepted the invitation and informed the Indian Home Ministry and the office of the Punjab chief minister about his intention to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Earlier, Sidhu said that he hoped that relations between India and Pakistan would improve with Khan becoming the prime minister of the neighbouring country. While Kapil Dev had said that he would attend the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan with the approval of the Indian government if invited.