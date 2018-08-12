Share:

LAHORE - The caretaker government has finally dropped the proposal to close down about three dozen public sector companies and left the issue for the coming government to decide.

Law minister Syed Zia Haider Rizvi confirmed on Saturday that the interim government would not close any of the companies. However, he stated that CM Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi had sought proposals about closure of some of the public sector companies.

In the cabinet meeting, the law minister Rizvi had warned the administrative departments of the public sector companies to come with the audit reports to wind up their companies. Moreover, a strict procedure was also laid down to close the companies.

The departments had failed to submit the audit reports of the companies working to wind up their dormant companies.

The caretaker government has however, de-politicized different sub-committees, steering committees, working groups, task forces, commissions and public sector companies’ board of directors.

Moreover, the issue of winding up of at least 36 dormant companies was discussed in a cabinet meeting. Law Minister Syed Zia Haider Rizvi then informed the cabinet that the government had already laid down a procedure to close down any company. He also conveyed to the administrative departments about it. He had clarified that the cabinet would minutely observe the auditory balance sheets of the said companies before closing them.

It merits mentioning here that the outgoing government had in the last cabinet meetings given approval to wind up the inactive companies.

Earlier, the companies being considered for closure included Punjab Working Women Endowment Fund Company in Women Development, Punjab Meat Processing Complex Ltd and Punjab Dairy Corporation Ltd in the L&DD department, Punjab Social Security Health Management Company and Kamyab in the Labor Department.

Sixteen companies working under the administrative control of the Local Government Department being considered for closure included Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot Waste Management Companies. Likewise, Lahore Parking Company, Faisalabad Parking Company, Lahore Cattle Market Company, Faisalabad Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan Bahawalpur and D G Khan Cattle Market Companies.

The other four companies being closed in the Energy Department include Quaid-e-Azam Hydel Power Company, Punjab Renewable Energy Company Ltd, Punjab Coal Power Company, Quaid-i-Azam Wind Power Company. Two companies in the Housing department include Lahore Water & Sanitation Company, Ravi Zone Development Company and in C&W department Punjab Road Infrastructure Company. Likewise, in Information & Culture Department Punjab Entertainment Company and Punjab Culture and Outreach Company, in Agriculture department The Punjab Silver land Biotechnology Company Ltd.

Moreover, as per the documents, four companies being considered for closure include Technical Education and Vocation Training Company, FIEDMC Environment and Management Company, Punjab Environment and Effluent Treatment Company and Board of Investment & Trade Punjab, the Punjab Fund for Rehabilitation of Special Persons under the Special Education Department.