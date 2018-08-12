Share:

TEHRAN:- Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday they had killed at least 10 members of a "terrorist team" who entered the country from Iraq the previous night. A statement from the Guards' ground forces division said the attackers came through the border area near Oshnavieh in the northwestern province of West Azerbaijan. It said at least 10 were killed and others wounded "during a heavy clash." "Following the dismantling of this terrorist team a considerable number of weapons, ammunition and communication equipment were confiscated," the statement added.–AF

Iran faces a longstanding threat from Kurdish rebels in the area, and accuses the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel of supporting the insurgency.