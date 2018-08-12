Share:

KARACHI - A local hotel has organised a five-day Jashan-e-Azadi Food Festival to celebrate 71st Independence Day of the country with enthusiasm and full national spirit.

The festival inaugurated by Malaysian Consul General in Karachi Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman and his wife on Friday night will continue till 14th August. Team of senior officials of Malaysian Consulate accompanied him. Besides elite of the city, a big number of people walked in, to this beautiful venue.

General Manager, Avari Hotel, Grant Raubenheimer welcomed Malaysian Consul General and his team.

The fully decorated poolside of Avari Hotel with vast lawn area displayed all social and cultural colours of the five provinces Sindh, Punjab, Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. Pakistan has rich culture, customs, etiquette and beautiful architectures.

Public Relations Officer of Avari Hotel, Madiha Owais, talking to APP, said the spices and taste of Pakistani cuisine is famous worldwide. It is known for their marvellous and unique varieties which are a blend of distinctive flavors. Pakistan has some of the most diverse and flavourful traditional dishes with a deep history.

Each Province illustrates a vast variety of traditional dishes, beverages and desserts. Punjab is known for its Kata kat, roti with saag, chicken/beef bbq. Nobody can miss the Lassi (drink) with food. It all gives Punjabi desi taste.

Whereas behariboti, bun kebab, koylakerhai and Biryani are the Sindh's favorite. Khyber Patunkhwa is famous for its Chapli Kebab,Kabli Pulao and Mutton Charsi tikka with Kashmiri Chai after the meal.

NimbuKehwa is Balochistan's welcome drink, Dumpukht and Chicken Sajji are filled with desi flavor. Gilgilt Baltistan shows a very different traditional menu and taste, Specialties are whole lamb, Harissa, Ghalmandi and Tumoro tea.

She said the beauty of Jashan-e-Azadi Food Festival is that the visitors will be able to see Pakistan and its traditional dishes more closely all at one platform. One of the motive of this food festival is to let our generation know how vast, beautiful and appealing is our culture and its cuisines. Avari Towers will be celebrating Jashan-e-Azadi with the guests in a traditional Pakistani style.

Food Lovers and the Patriotic citizens of Karachi will surely love the food and the pleasant weather at Avari Towers Karachi Poolside, Madiha said. Malaysian Consul General, Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman described Azadai Food Festival as a great job by Avari Hotel management. This event is fantastic and hosted at right time.

Pakistan cuisine is the blend of various cooking recipes of Asia. Spicy foods depict India culture, and Khyber Pakhunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltaistan cuisines have characteristic of Central Asia. “We, Malaysians, see Pakistan’s independence day as our independence day. Pakistan was among the first few countries who recognized Malaysia as an independent country.

Malaysians do consider Pakistan as their friend country," he remarked adding that it looked very good to him that Pakistani people were very actively participating in the independence celebrations.

He shared that Malaysia's Independence Day falls on August 31. The main function/celebrations are held in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur with participation from many citizens and towns of the country to show unity of the nation.