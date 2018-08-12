Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary General of Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Saturday threatened a wheel-jam strike across the country if their genuine concerns about the massively rigged general elections were not addressed.

Addressing a press conference with senior party leaders, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who had served as Deputy Chairman Senate, also shared the proofs of rigging in some of the constituencies in Balochistan with media and informed that in some of the polling stations in his constituency in Balochistan over 100 per cent votes were cast while in some of the women polling stations not even a single vote was polled.

The JUI-F leader claimed that the rigging in Balochistan was worst where polling staff seemed hostage to some unseen elements and at the time of counting their polling agents were expelled from the polling stations. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri alleged that their opponents were having the backing of the establishment and their candidates who were winning the elections with massive lead were declared unsuccessful through a well-worked out conspiracy.

He said that had the elections were free and fair the results would have been different and MMA along with some other party would have formed government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa where their victory had been turned into defeat through a massive and systematic rigging. He said that they were not against any institution what they wanted is to see the state institutions working within their defined constitutional role.

He further said that they have all respect for Pakistan Army as defender of the country’s frontiers but its interference in political affairs would not be acceptable nor it would be good for the fate and future of political dispensation in the country.

He said that they used to hear about the establishment’s hidden role in the elections but this time around they had openly supported a particular party and turned their victory into defeat through massive rigging in the elections.

He said that their candidates were winning the elections by afternoon but later when their polling agents were forced out of the polling stations the real drama of rigging had started and breakdown of RTS system was also part of the greater rigging plan, he alleged.

To a question, JUI-F Secretary General said that the statement of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was misconstrued as he had never said against anything about celebrations of 72nd Independence Day and made it clear that his party would be marking the day with national zeal and fervour. Haidri said that JUI-F will mark August 14 with full national zeal and fervour. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman never forbids to celebrate the Independence Day of the country, he explained.