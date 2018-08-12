Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Samiuddin Siddiqui on Saturday presented A golden crown to Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for team’s extraordinary performance in different tournaments.

Sarfaraz attended the Independence Day celebrations organized by CBA Mazdoor Union here at COD Hales School. At the programme, national flag was hoisted by the KDA DG and Sarfaraz.

Expressing gratitude to the national skipper, Siddiqui said that the golden crown was rewarded to him to encourage the youth to take part in sports besides education.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarfaraz said that the team would try to give its 100 per cent in the Asia Cup 2018 scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirate next month. “We would definitely try to perform well and get the desired results,“ he said.

Speaking about all important matches against the archrival India, Sarfaraz said it would be Pakistan’s first match against India after the champions trophy 2018 final and they would be fully prepared for the match.

He also praised the KDA DG and organizers for making efforts to promote sports activities in the city and holding the Independence Day celebrations, hoping that such programmes would also be held in future.

On the occasion, Siddiqui presented a golden crown to Sarfaraz for the glorious performance of the national cricket team. Different shields were also distributed to the officers.

During the celebrations Chairman of CBA of Mazdoor Union Abdul Mateen Sheikh urged students to continue their education along with sports.

On that occasion, General Secretary of Mazdoor Union Ashfaque Chishti thanked all participants for their presence.

‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ celebrations event was attended by former Olympian Waseem Feroz, Safdar Abbas, Secretary of KDA Fuzail Bukhari, Director of Finance Atta Abbas, Chief Engineer Shabir Ahmed, Director (Admin) Mehboob Aalim, Chief Medical Officer Shahid Mehboob, Executive Engineer Aarif Raza, Zahid Husain from KDA employees union, Naveed Anwar, sports organizer M. Naseem, Media Coordinator Akram Sattar and other officers.