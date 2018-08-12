Share:

KHAIRPUR: A young man was killed for honour in Ghotki on Saturday. According to details, accused Abdul Jabar Narejo fired shots on youth Asad Ali Narejo at Labour Colony near District Jail, Ghotki in the jurisdiction of A-Section Police Station. As a result, Asad died on the spot and a women Aneela Narejo injured. She was shifted to Sukkur hospital for treatment. According to police, the deceased was a labourer and belonged to District Jacobabad. The accused suspected that Asad had an affair with his wife Aneela; therefore, he killed him.

ACCIDENT: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident near Pano Aqil on Saturday. According to details, a speedy trailer collided with a motorcycle on the national highway near Bheelar Bus Stop. As a result, a youth Azad Bullo was killed on the spot while another youth Suny Kumar was injured seriously. Sangi police arrested the trailer driver. Bullo’s body and injured Sunny were shifted to Pano Aqil hospital for completion of medico-legal formalities and medical treatment, respectively.–Staff Reporter