FAISALABAD-Various functions were held to celebrate Minority Day across the district under the auspices of the district government wherein speakers lauded the role of minority communities in the development of the country.

In this connection, a seminar was organised by the District Social Welfare Department, which was attended by representatives of NGOs working for the welfare of minority communities and and members of civil society in great number.

Director Social Welfare Shahid Rana was the chief guest of the occasion while Social Welfare Officers Kashif Nisar, Muhammad Tahir, Afia Khan, social activists - Dr Jafar Hassan Mubarak, Razia Shoukat and others also addressed the audience.

A cake was cut by the participants to express solidarity with the minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Social Welfare Director said that role of minority in the development could not be ignored as minorities are rendering equal services for prosperity and defence of the country. He paid rich tribute to the sacrifices offered by members of the minority communities including in the war against terrorism.

The director also appreciated social services of the NGOs being run by the minorities representatives and said that various welfare projects are being implemented for the betterment of the brethren belonging to different minorities. Social activist Dr Jafar Hassan Mubarak and President Women Shelter Organization Razia Shoukat also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the steps for observing minority day in a befitting manner.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was also held under the arrangements of Faisalabad Waste Company to observe the minority day under the directives of the Punjab government. AC City Dr Anam, AC Saddr Liaqat Ali Kalhoro, Manager (Operations) Ejaz Bandesha, Father Emric Joseph, other officers and staff participated in the ceremony. A cake was cut by the participants on this occasion. In their speeches, both the ACs said that rights of the minority communities are being protected to enable them perform equally for the development of the country. Manager Operation FWMC, Ejaz Bandesha said that the special care is being taken for the welfare of the staff belonging to the minorities. A similar event was also held at the tehsil headquarters in which representatives of the minorities and civil society members participated.