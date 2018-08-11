Share:

HAFIZABAD-Brisk preparations are afoot to celebrate Independence Day with national fervour.

Almost all the educational institutions and government offices have chalked out comprehensive programme to celebrate the Independence Day by hoisting national flags atop the buildings. Different organisations have decided to decorate the thoroughfares with national flags and buntings. Competitions of national songs will be held in different educational institutions. All the buildings would be tastefully decorated and illuminated during the night of August 14.

Fateh Khawani will be held for Shuhda and those who laid their lives during the independence movement, in the Press Club where flag hoisting ceremony will also be held. The national flag would be unfurled by oldest man of the city and chairman and members of the Press Club.

A seminar will also be held in the Press Club where the speakers would spread light on the Two-Nation Theory on which the independence of Pakistan was achieved after supreme sacrifices of the Muslims. Saplings will also be planted in the lawn of the Press Club.

POLITICAL PLEDGE: Ch Mamoon Jaffar Tarar MPA-elect of PTI from PP-69 has declared that he would resolve the problems of his electorates without any discrimination. While talking to the media, he said that he would particularly focus on the mitigation of difficulties and problems of poor and downtrodden people of his constituency.

He said that he would ensure better functioning of sewerage system in Jalalpur Bhattian and other towns in his constituency. To a question he opined that allocation of funds should not be given to the MPAs/MNAs and such funds should be delivered to the concerned departments for execution which should be strictly monitored by the public representatives to eliminate corruption.

To another question, he disclosed that 32 scavengers have been recruited in Union Council Vanike Tarar but no one was performing duties as a result of which the streets and thoroughfares were littered with filth and garbage. He said that after taking oath, he would ensure proper sanitary conditions in all the union councils.