Karak oil refinery to bring economic stability, jobs

PESHAWAR (APP): The newly elected member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shahid Khattak has said that the construction of oil refinery in Karak will bring economic stability and job opportunities for the people of the area. However, Shahid lamented that the MMA has tried to bulldoze this important project has already taken the refinery project to the court and have obtained a stay order against the project land in Karak. “The case against the refinery project in the court will shatter the investors’ confidence,” said Khattak. “It will result in a massive loss for the people of the Karak and Kohat in term of economic stability and job opportunities.” He said that it was through relentless efforts that PTI has managed to bring an investment of Rs 70 billion to the province and signed the agreement of 40,000 barrels per day oil refinery in Karak. In addition to this, the company will spend Rs 125 million annually in the Corporate Social Responsibility.

He added that PTI MPAs and MNAs have hired the services of private councils to contest the case in Peshawar High Court (Bannu Branch) and are enthusiastic to establish the refinery in Karak , for the betterment of the people of Karak.

Philip Morris pledges to help educate underprivileged kids

Lahore (Staff Reporter): The Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited has announced to support a summer camps project to promote inclusive and equitable education for underprivileged individuals and communities. Providing the under-privileged children ample opportunities to get quality education as well as polishing their extracurricular skills, the summer camps helped promote awareness among the children about the importance of education and their basic rights. Apart from regular academic studies, the children underwent orientation sessions underlining the importance of hygiene, geography, culture and heritage, arts and drama and other productive aspects of life. They were engaged in different sports by taking part in positive physical activities essential for the mental nourishment and physical growth of children, the future of Pakistan. Before the launch of the summer camps, a six-day training workshop was organised especially for the training faculty to enable the teachers disseminate best initiatives among the deserving children.

and to guide them in becoming better human beings and citizens of Pakistan.

ITA’s Chief Executive Officer Baela Raza Jamil expressed her gratitude to PMPKL for its generous contribution to the cause of promoting education for deprived children.

The conclusion ceremony of the summer camps was marked with a splendid Children Literature Festival which saw the active participation of the children who attended the summer camps.

PFC hopes Sarwar as governor to attract foreign investment

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Saturday welcomed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Ch Muhammad Sarwar’s nomination as Punjab Governor and expressed the hope that he would bring foreign investment to strengthen the fractured national economy. In a statement issued here, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq expressed the hope that Ch. Sarwar would project soft image of Pakistan in the world besides addressing overseas Pakistanis issues in and abroad in an effective manners by fully exploiting his sphere of influence. Kashif congratulated Ch Sarwar for nomination as Governor of Punjab and said Pakistan was currently beset by numerous problems and he would use his slot and political acumen to bring people to a united platform for the solution of these problems. Stressing on the need for education, he said there were 22 million children in the country who were deprived of this basic right of education.

Ch Sarwar has a vast experience in the field of education, health and potable projects during his first tenure as Governor of Punjab and he would utilize all available resources to live up to the aspiration of their voters who voted PTI to power.

He termed poverty, terrorism, unemployment and the current energy crisis in the country as major challenges. He said Ch Sarwar has vast political relations in whole of European union since Lordship United Kingdom and in a better position to guide the coming PTI government in Punjab to cope with political and economic challenges of the province.

Sports goods’ exports up by 7.83pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 7.83 percent during the fiscal year 2017-18 as against the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has reported. The country exported sports goods worth $332.516 million during July-June (2017-18) against the trade of $308.361 million during July-June (2016-17), showing growth of 7.83 percent, the PBS data revealed. Among the sports products, the exports of footballs increased by 9.38 percent by going up from $152.565 million last year to $166.881 million during the fiscal year under review. The exports of gloves increased from $107.918 million to $111.740 million, showing growth of 3.54 percent while the exports of all other sports products went up from $47.878 million to $53.895 million, witnessing increase of 12.57 percent. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of sports products during June 2018 increased by 3.89 percent to $29.275 million when compare to the exports of $28.180 million during June 2017.

On year-on-year basis, the exports of footballs decreased by 2.59 percent while the exports of gloves and other sports products increased by 11.44 percent and 8.78 percent respectively.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports products increased by 4.89 percent in June when compared to the exports of $27.909 million in May 2018, the data revealed.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs decreased by 11.14 percent while the exports of gloves and other sports products went up by 33.62 percent and 11.85 percent respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandise imports into the country during the fiscal year 2017-18 increased by 15.10 percent by going up from $52.910 billion in FY 2016-17 to $60.898 billion.

On the other hand, the exports from the country surged by 13.74 percent from $20.422 billion to $23.228 billion.

Based on the figures, the external trade deficit during the outgoing fiscal year 2017-18 increased by 15.95 compared to last year.

The trade deficit during FY 2017-18 was recorded at $ 37.670 billion against the deficit of $32.488 billion in FY 2016-17.