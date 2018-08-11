Share:

LAHORE-The second edition of Pakistan’s biggest wedding show kicked off at Lahore Expo Center on Saturday. The Lahore edition is a two-day extravaganza which was inaugurated by Rizwan U Khan, GM Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan Region.

Following the Lahore edition, Pakistan Wedding Show is scheduled to go nationwide in Sialkot (19th August), Islamabad (1st and 2nd September) and Faisalabad (9th September). The first day saw throngs of visitors who poured in to shop all their wedding needs under one roof. In addition to shopping, visitors also got a chance to meet the star cast of the upcoming movie “Load Wedding” Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat, who made an appearance at the Expo Center in the evening.

Speaking on the initiative, supermodel Mehreen Syed, spokesperson for Pakistan Wedding Show said: “I am thrilled to be representing this iconic platform. Weddings are a massive affair in Pakistan and a wedding expo such as Pakistan Wedding Show, which meets every need of a bride or wedding party available under one roof, is the ultimate solution that for every bride to be able to turn their dream wedding into a reality.”

At the Lahore edition, more than 70 exhibitors exhibited their products and prizes worth Rs5,500,000 were given to numerous lucky winners from draws and competitions. The milestone event had industry pioneers exhibiting but not limited to HSY, Ali Xeeshan, SFK Bridals, Zarmisha Dar, Hanif Jewellers, Ayra Events, Interwood, Habitt, Republic Menswear, ECS, and many more.

Speaking on the initiative as its patron, Walled City of Lahore Authority [WCLA] Director General Kamran Lashari said, “Pakistan Wedding Show brings the city of culture a chance to interact with representatives of the fashion and bridal industry.

It gives me immense pleasure to introduce an association that plans to create strategic partnerships and take our industry forward.”