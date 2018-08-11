Share:

FAISALABAD-Police in its report Saturday admitted that the two students killed in an alleged shootout, were innocent. Neither the students were armed, nor did they fire on policemen. City Police Officer Ashfaq Khan has also confessed that both the students were innocent, revealed a police report filed after a thorough investigation into the incident.

It is to be recalled here that hundreds of people took to the streets in protest against the killing of two youth in an alleged police encounter. One of the youth identified as Arsalan died on spot yesterday, while another named Usman succumbed to excessive bleeding in Allied Hospital later. According to the bereaved families, that both the friends had gone out to have dinner but were shot dead by the police after they failed to stop at a picket.

According to families of the deceased youth - residents of Millat Town - Usman and Arsalan had recently passed secondary school certificate exmination.

The former was the son of a police head constable Munawar and had secured 960 out of 1050 marks in matric examination. Both of the deceased did not have any criminal record. On the other hand, police claimed the two "suspects" opened fire after they were signalled to stop. They further claimed that a pistol and magazine were recovered from the possession of the deceased youth. A First Information Report (FIR) of the case was registered against five policemen.

Taking notice of the incident, Faisalabad City Police Officer Ashfaq Khan formed a three-member probe committee, comprising SSP (Investigations) and SSP (Operations) and led by SSP Madina Town to ascertain facts. The committee, after a probe declared both the students as innocent in its report. However, no accused policemen could be arrested yet while an accused police ASI has secured pre-arrest bail from sessions court.