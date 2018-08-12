Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government is going to prevent all the 72 proscribed organizations declared by the Ministry of Interior from collecting hides of sacrificial animals on the sacred festival of Eidul Azha, The Nation has learnt.

The said banned outfits as is feared collect hides worth millions of rupees and use the resources to promote acts of extremism and terrorism in the country and abroad, said official sources.

However, other NGOs and welfare organisations could do the act after getting NOCs from the district administrations of their areas. The district intelligence committee (DIC), headed by the DC of every district, will issue an NOC after reviewing all the credentials of the NGO, the officer said. He added some DCs had already been doing so. He stated the DCs would conduct meetings with such NGOs along with the district police officers and all others concerned and ensure implementation of the home department direction. To a question, he said, the religio-political parties that collect hides without NOCs have been directed to obtain permission from the DCs in this regard.

The sources in the provincial home department further disclosed the Punjab government, in consultation with the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta), would also float advertisements in the national newspapers. The people will be informed well before the religious festival about these splinter outfits that work undercover as well. “Any person doing or helping the POs’ representatives in his area will be dealt with strictly as per the anti-terrorism law,” warned the officer.

No group will be allowed to set up camps for collection of hides except those who are given permission by the district administrations, he stated.

A home department senior officer also confirmed on anonymity the Punjab government would soon make public the names of these organisations. Responding to a query, the officer said a strategy would be devised to counter the unlawful practice under any guise other than the declared name. He said all the law-enforcing and anti-terrorism agencies in collaboration with the intelligence networks will stop the banned organisations from collecting hides to generate their funds. He said the hide collectors going from door to door to forcibly collect hides will be forbidden, adding checkpoints will be established to ensure implementation of the government policy.

The officer smiled and gave no answer when he was asked whether NGOs will be allowed to collect hides for the construction of dams. He clarified the organizations not banned by the interior ministry will be allowed to collect hides.

At least 66 organisations have already been notified as banned by the interior ministry under Section 11-B-(1) Schedule-I of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

As per the Nacta source, the names of these outfits with dates on which they were banned are as under: Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) (Afghanistan) notified as banned since Aug 14, 2001, under UNSCR 1267, Sipah-i-Muhammad Pakistan (SMP) since Aug 14, 2001, Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) since Jan 14, 2002, Laskar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) since Jan 14, 2002, Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP) since Jan 14, 2002, Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Shariat-e-Muhammad (TNSM) since Jan 14, 2002, Tehreek-e-lslami since Jan 14, 2002, Tehreek-e-Jaferia Pakistan (TJP) since Jan 28, 2002, Tehreek Nafaz-e-Aman since Jan 14, 2002, Al-Qaeda (Afghanistan) since Mar 17, 2003, Millat-e-lslamia Pakistan (ex-SSP) since Nov 15, 2003, Khuddam-ul-lslam (ex-JeM) since Nov 15, 2003, Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ex-TJP) since Nov 15, 2003, Jamaat-ul-Ansar since Nov 20, 2003, Jamaat-ul-Furqan since Nov 20, 2003, Hizb-ut-Tahreer since Nov 20, 2003, Khair-un-Naas International Trust (Splinter group of Jamaat-ul-Dawa (JuD) since Oct 27, 2004, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) since April 7, 2006, Islamic Students Movement of Pakistan since Aug 21, 2006 , Lashkar-e-lslami since June 30, 2008, Ansar-ul-lslam (Iraq) since June 30, 2008, Haji Namdaar Group since June 30, 2008, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (Afghanistan) since Aug 25, 2008, Balochistan Republican Army (BRA) since Sept 8, 2010, Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) since Sept 8, 2010, Lashkar-e-Balochistan (LeB) since Sept 8, 2010, Balochistan Liberation United Front (BLUF) since Sept 8, 2010, Balochistan Musalla Defah Tanzeem (BMDT) since Sept 8, 2010, Shia Talaba Action Committee, Gilgit, since Oct 10, 2011, Markaz Sabeel Organization Gilgit since Oct 10, 2011, Tanzeem Naujawanan-e-Ahle Sunnat (TNA), Gilgit, since Oct 10, 2011, People’s Aman Committee (Lyari) since Oct 10, 2011, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) ex-SSP since Feb 15, 2012, Al Harmain Foundation since March 6, 2012, Rabita Trust since March 6, 2012, Anjuman-e-Imamia Gilgit-Baltistan since April 24, 2012, Muslim Students Organisation (MSO) Gilgit since April 24, 2012, Tanzeem Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat Gilgit since June 5, 2012, Balochistan Bunyad Parast Army since Aug 4, 2012, Tehreek Nafaz-e-Aman since Aug 4, 2012, Tahaffuz Hududullah since Aug 4, 2012, Balochisan Waja Liberation Army since Aug 4, 2012, Baloch Republican Party Azad since Aug 4, 2012, Balochistan United Army since Aug 4, 2012, Islam Mujahidin Aug since 4, 2012, Jaish-e-Islam since Aug 4, 2012, Balochistan National Liberation Army since Aug 4, 2012, Khana-e-Hikmat Gilgit-Baltistan, Gilgit, since March 13, 2013, Tehrik-e-Taliban Swat (TTS) since March 15, 2013, Tehrik-e-Taliban Mohmand (TTM) since March 15, 2013, Tariq Geedar Group (TGG) since March 15, 2013, Abdullah Azam Brigade(Lebanon, Syria, Arabian Peninsula) since March 15, 2013, East Turkemenistan Islamic Movement ETIM (Turkey, Afghanistan) since March 15, 2013, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU)(Uzbekistan) since March 15, 2013, Islamic Jihad Union (IJU) (Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Germany) since March 15, 2013, 313 Brigade since March 15, 2013, Tehreek-e-Taliban Bajaur (TTB) since March 15, 2013, Amr bil Maroof Wa Nahi Anil Munkir (Haji Namdaar Group) since March 15, 2013, Baloch Students Organization Azad (BSO-A) since March 15, 2013, United Baloch Army (UBA) since March 15, 2013, Jeeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) since March 15, 2013, Daesh/ISIL/IS/ISIS (Afghanistan) since July 15, 2015, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) since Nov 11, 2016, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Aalmi (LeJA) since Nov 11, 2016, Ansar-ul-Hussain since Dec 30, 2016 and Tehreek-e-Azadi-Jammu & Kashmir (TAJK) since June 8, 2017, Jundullah since Jan 31, 2018. Most the outfits are banned vide UNSCR 1267.

Four organisations put under watch by the Ministry of Interior under Schedule-II, Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, will also not be allowed to collect hides. They are Maymar Trust March 29, 2017, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Jan 27, 2017, and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) Jan 27, 2017.

Moreover, two organisations enlisted under UN Security Council Resolution No 1267 may also be prevented from collecting hides. They are Al-Akhtar Trust Dec 1, 2005, and Al-Rashid Trust Dec 1, 2005.

Some organisations were banned several times as they started working under different names. They will also be warned not to act under any other name.

The officer refused to share any information about the charities allowed to collect hides. However, he said the list would soon be finalised after consulting all stakeholders like the Nacta, the police, and intelligence agencies etc. However, he hinted at some charities that could collect hides this year too. They include Edhi Foundation, AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Fountain House, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Minhaj Welfare Foundation, Jamia Naeemia, Shaukat Khanum Cancer and Research Hospital, Sahara for Life Trust, Fatmeed Foundation, Medicare Trust, Noor Thalassemia Foundation, Dawat-e-Islami, Al-Ihsan Welfare Eye Hospital, Akhuwat Foundation and some more.