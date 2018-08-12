Share:

rawalpindi - In connection with Independence Day celebrations, Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged a musical night/variety programme on August 13, informed a spokesperson on Saturday.

Famous singers Raj Marwat, Khawaja Naseer, Mohsin Pasha,Khurram Zeeshan,Azhar Awan, Shafq Band and others enthralled the large number of audience who thronged arts council’s auditorium to celebrate Independence Day. Naheed Manzoor, former Director RAC and famous special worker Nadeem Sheikh participated as special guests. Famous artist Masood Khawaja and Noor Ali anchored the music concert.

Besides music, senior artists Yar Muhammad, WaheedMinhas,Sapna Shah and Naeem Bubba presented skits.Addressing at the occasion, Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that the Council was celebrating Independence Day with benefitting manner. Different programs would be arranged till 14th August on daily basis.