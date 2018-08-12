Share:

rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) directed owners of five illegal housing schemes i.e. Safari Green Farm Housing Scheme, Adyala Road, Mahmood Town, Dhamyal road, T&T (extension), Defence road, Kohsar (extension), Taxila road and Al-Miraj Garden, Chakri road, Rawalpindi to stop illegal advertisements and developments.

Spokesman RDA Hafiz Irfan said that under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 issued notices to owners of five illegal housing schemes named Mr. Malik Mahboob, owner of Safari Green Farm Housing Scheme, Adyala Road, Mr. Col (R) Khalid Mahmood Khan, owner of Mahmood Town, Dhamyal road, Mr. Syed Abdul Wajid Mr. Brig (R) Jawad owners of T&T (extension), Defence road, Mr. Malik Fakhruddin, owner of Kohsar (extension), Taxila road and Mr. Raja Hasan Deen, owner of Al-Miraj Garden, Chakri road, Rawalpindi.

The notice warned that if the development work and advertisement was not stopped immediately, RDA would seal the site offices of the illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi.

RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme whose status has been declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

Director (MP&TE), RDA also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL, not to extend services to these illegal housing schemes.