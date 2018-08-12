Share:

islamabad (PR) - Roots National Institute of Teacher Training and Education-RNITTE organised a Graduation Ceremony for the Montessori Material Methodology Workshop MMMW 2018 at The Millennium University College TMUC, Sector H -11/4 Islamabad.

RNITTE is Pakistan’s leading teacher training, professional development Institute which has been formed with a mission; to work towards qualitative improvement in teacher training, training education and professional development. The Training Initiatives by RNITTE attract public & private schools teachers, national educational offices, school administrative and leadership staff, principals, educational leaders, academic directors, student counselors, school groups, fresh graduates, NGO’s, mid-career professionals and Montessori practitioners, mothers and young aspiring individuals.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights, Population & Social Welfare, Minorities and Baitumal Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI graced the occasion with as a Chief Guest and enlightened the audience on Educating and Training.

He appreciated the efforts of Roots National Institute of Teacher Training and Education-RNITTE for providing the great and effective learning opportunities to the teachers of Roots Millennium Schools, management Staff.

Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools’ and Founder RNITTE Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, praised Mrs. Shazia Abbasi GM RNITTE and her team members Ayesha Aamir, Ayesha Beg, and Ms.Maria Ali Montessori curriculum coordinator for the successful culmination of the annual 11th Montessori Materials and Methodology Workshop 2018.

RNITTE has an extensive experience of conducting workshops and teachers training under the leadership of highly qualified scholars, educational specialists, ground breaking researchers and master teacher trainers. RNITTE has numerous course offering spanning a vast array of customized courses such as In Service Teacher Training (INSETT), Montessori Materials & Methodology Workshop(MMMW), Quality Curriculum and Assessment Program (QCAP), Qualification Induction Program (QIP) and Teacher Development Conferences(TDC)etc.

From the beginning, the vision of RNITTE is to bring teachers into direct contact with the opportunities which will have a great impact on their professional development. RNITTE provide to teachers great opportunities to learn from leading scholars, academia and educational thinkers in a stimulating environment, surrounded by academic resources. RNITTE Teacher Development Conferences and workshops have offered a mixture of intellectual replenishment, ultimately the aim is to support and invigorate classroom teaching with the new ideas and energy, new texts and techniques, new content and connections.