KINGSTON:- Guyana Amazon Warriors fast bowler Sohail Tanvir has been fined 15per cent of his match fee for making an obscene gesture during his team's home game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Thursday. Tanvir accepted the sanction handed to him by match referee Denavon Hayles. The incident occurred during the 17th over of the Patriots innings, when Tanvir dismissed Australian Ben Cutting with a yorker that crashed into the middle stump. As Cutting began walking back, Tanvir showed him a double-middle finger, with Cutting's back turned to him.