Film director Syed Noor calls on Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Center - a project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. He visited PSCA on Saturday and appreciated the effort of the staff. Syed Noor was taken to the Rasta FM 88.6 where he had a rendezvous scheduled with the channel's audience live on air. He also answered the questions of his fans live on FM88.6. Later, he was taken to various sections of the project whereupon PSCA's integrated policing prowess was professed to him. Talking to the media, Syed Noor said, “I am really surprised by witnessing such high-tech project that has no parallel so far in the world that I know of and have travelled across. This is beyond my imagination. Our security forces have the most advanced infrastructures and technologies. Safe city is the prelude to a safe state. I see a safe Pakistan ahead.