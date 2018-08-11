Share:

OKARA-Hundreds of farmers belonging 20 villages of Tehsil Depalpur including Mehtabgarh rallied against the Irrigation Department, demanding canal water supply in tail areas.

The rally was held in Haveli Lakha where the protesting blocked the main road, chanting slogans against the Irrigation Department high-ups for their negligence and apathy.

Addressing the rally, the farmers representatives vehemently demanded stern action against those "big fish" pilfering canal water to ensure just supply to tail areas.

They regretted that mismanagement in distribution system and theft of canal water by "big landlords" has been going on for the last 10 years, which has deprived the small tail-end farmers canal water.

They pointed out that shortage of canal water has been adversely affecting agriculture in the area, and ultimately depriving the country precious foreign exchange in shape of export of different crops.

The protesting growers appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar to take notice of the worst injustice and help the tail-end farmers get their share of canal water. They also demanded stern action the irrigation Department officials who have turned a blind eye to the whole episode. Later, the police negotiated with the protesting farmers and got restored traffic on the road.