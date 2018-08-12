Share:

rawalpindi - Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Rawalpindi demolished illegal construction in Pirwadhi area here Friday.

The TMA’s Building Department, under the supervision of Town Regulation Officer Shahzad Gohar along with the relevant Police Station, Pirwadhi carried out operation against the illegal construction.

According to details, the TMA signed an agreement with their tenants, Shah Jahan, Gull Rehman and other and rented out shops located in General Bus Stand Pirwadhi. The violators had started the construction in violation of law on the upper portion of the building.

Town Regulation Officer Shahzad Gohar said that cases would be registered against the violators besides imposing fine.