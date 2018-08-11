Share:

KAMALIA-A meeting of Kamalia TMC, held at Municipal Committee Hall under the chair of TMC vice chairman Ch Mehmoodul Hassan Jutt, approved the purchase of land for the extension of General Bus Stand here the other day.

The meeting was attended by Municipality Chief Officer Rao Hamid Raza and a large number of TMC members. The report presented by the Review Committee for Development Program was unanimously accepted. A resolution was approved for the purchase of more land for the extension of General Bus Stand as per Local Govt Property Rules. Several members of the municipality drew attention of the TMC vice chairman to the numerous complaints of citizens relating to overflowing sewage. The officers of the municipality termed the situation a result of funds paucity, recommending that the project should be handed over to the Public Health and Engineering Department. The participants also offered Fateha on the sad demise of uncle of municipality member Haji M Zakariya.

CHEQUE DISHONOURED: Irfan Ali, resident of Kamalia City, submitted a written application to the City police the other day that Ali Waqas had borrowed money from him and returned in the form of a monetary cheque which was dishonoured by the bank on given date. The City police registered a case. Investigation was underway.

SECURITY CHECKED: The patrolling unit of Kamalia City police checked the shop of M Usman at Grain Market and found it lacking security arrangements. A prior notice had been sent to Usman by the police department regarding private security guard and CCTV camera setup which were not fulfilled. The police registered a case against him.

ROBBERY: Ansar Ali, resident of Kamalia, submitted a written application to the police about a robbery. He alleged that Imran and along with his three armed accomplices stopped him and his two friends-Zafar Iqbal and Sajid Iqbal- at M Shah Road the other day and robbed them of cash and cell phones.

The Saddr police filed a case and were investigating.