Share:

KASUR-A two-year-old girl was found dead while a 15-year-old boy died separately in a traffic accident here on Saturday.

According to Kasur Saddr police, the dead body of a two-year-old girl carrying torture marks was recovered from Mauza Kelu. The police were informed about a two-year-old girl lying dead in a bushy area near Kelu village. The police reached the spot and also called a team of crime scene investigation.

The team collected samples from the crime scene for examination. Later, the police shifted the girl to hospital for post-mortem. The police said that the girl's body was carrying torture marks, and adding that the autopsy report would ascertain the facts.

On the other hand, a 15-year-old boy namely Irfan was crushed under a tractor-trolley after it overturned due to speeding on Multan Road near Jumber. Phoolnagar Saddr police were investigating.