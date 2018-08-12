US CUTS MILITARY TRAINING PROGRAMME FOR PAKISTAN

NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Sunday | August 12, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
10:25 AM | August 12, 2018
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today to sight Zil-Hajj moon
10:09 AM | August 12, 2018
Suspected Seattle airplane thief was adventurer, bakery owner
9:57 AM | August 12, 2018
Caspian Sea nations to sign landmark deal
9:52 AM | August 12, 2018
Investors sue Tesla's Musk over go-private tweets
8:39 AM | August 12, 2018
Nobel-winning writer V.S. Naipaul dies aged 85
11:49 PM | August 11, 2018
PTI loses two-third majority in KP Assembly
11:12 PM | August 11, 2018
Chelsea, Spurs off to winning Premier League starts
11:03 PM | August 11, 2018
Anwar Majeed ‘no longer a part of Omni Group’
10:36 PM | August 11, 2018
PTI’s number of seats in NA rises to 158
10:16 PM | August 11, 2018
PTI to counter challenges with experts’ help: Babar Awan
9:24 PM | August 11, 2018
Mehmood Khan selects members of cabinet
9:05 PM | August 11, 2018
Blacklisted Ishaq Dar spotted roaming around in London
8:05 PM | August 11, 2018
Afghan army in control of Ghazni city, claim officials
7:35 PM | August 11, 2018
Erdogan vows to defy US 'threats' after currency crash
7:10 PM | August 11, 2018
PPP nominates Murad Ali Shah as CM Sindh
7:08 PM | August 11, 2018
Three policemen killed in attack on check post
6:57 PM | August 11, 2018
Shami snares Root as England slump after India collapse
6:56 PM | August 11, 2018
PML-N to field Hamza Shehbaz as opposition leader in Punjab: reports
6:51 PM | August 11, 2018
Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey
6:26 PM | August 11, 2018
'A few screws loose': Seattle pilot opens up to control tower
US CUTS MILITARY TRAINING PROGRAMME FOR PAKISTAN
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
US CUTS MILITARY TRAINING PROGRAMME FOR PAKISTAN
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
August 11, 2018
US cuts military training programmes for Pakistan
8:31 AM | August 10, 2018
'Time has come' for US Space Force, sixth military branch: Pence
August 12, 2018
Erdogan vows to defy US 'threats' after currency crash
August 12, 2018
‘Suicidal’ US mechanic steals, crashes plane
Top Stories
11:49 PM | August 11, 2018
PTI loses two-third majority in KP Assembly
1:28 PM | August 11, 2018
Asghar Khan case: SC issues notices to Nawaz, Asad Durrani, Aslam Beg
9:24 PM | August 11, 2018
Mehmood Khan selects members of cabinet
9:05 PM | August 11, 2018
Blacklisted Ishaq Dar spotted roaming around in London
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus